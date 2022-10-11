When the Southridge football defense eyes an opportunity to make a game changing play, it's going for it.
"I think it's the number one stat in winning football games and losing football games is taking care of the football and then taking the football away," says Matt Johnson, Southridge's head football coach. "So we have a goal every game to get three takeaways. We have a goal every practice to get three takeaways with our varsity group, so that's something we strive [for.] It's part of our pyramid of success."
Gunner Beauchamp, a senior running back and defensive back for Southridge, says Coach Micah [Lampkin] has helped the defensive backs be more aggressive on the field. He also says the team is bought in on accomplishing the goal of forcing three turnovers each week.
"We all work together, and it usually works out pretty good for us," says Beauchamp.
So far this season, the Suns' defense has forced 16 turnovers, which matches the team's total from all of 2021. In 2022, each turnover forced by the defense creates an opportunity to make another highlight play on the sidelines.
It is what the team is calling a "turnover dunk."
"We take pride in our turnovers and getting interceptions and forcing fumbles," says senior Brock Harris, a running back and free safety. "So when we get interceptions or fumbles, we want to get rewarded for it and have some fun on the sidelines, and that was just a way to do it is to go dunk a basketball on the sideline."
Harris and Johnson cooked up the idea before the season started.
"It's cool to go slam a dunk in front of the whole crowd," says Harris.
"Everything you can to motivate high school kids to do what you want them to do and help them be successful is huge," says Johnson. "It gets our student section amped up. A lot of these kids think they're hoopers, which not very many of them are, so you kind of give them a chance to be a hooper on an 8-foot or 7-foot hoop and get some swag with their dunks."
AJ Hendrickson, a senior tight end and linebacker at Southridge, says he believes his squad is one of the best defensive units in the MCC. He's also a fan of the turnover dunk.
"You get the turnover dunk, and you're like, 'Ahh so I get to dunk now.' So you run up there, you get an alley-oop, you know windmill, throw it down. It's just really exciting," says Hendrickson.
The Southridge defense will be up to the task Friday night against Chiawana. That will be the SWX Game of the Week and kicks off at 7 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium.