Southridge hits the road for the first round of 3A football playoffs

For the second straight season, the Southridge Suns football team has cracked the postseason.
"It means a lot to us," said Jimmy Rush, a senior running back and linebacker for the Suns. "But I don't feel like we're done. I think it was the standard this year to get to the playoffs, and I feel like it was expected of us."
Rush and company will hit the road to take on Auburn at 7 p.m. on Friday in the district playoffs.
"Every time we go one the road we call ourselves 'Road Warriors,'" said Southridge head football coach Matt Johnson. "We want to have that mindset going into someone else's arena, and it's everything against us. That's kind of been our mindset all year long, so we embrace it."
The Suns were seeded as the 17th team out of 32 in the 3A playoffs, so they narrowly missed out on hosting a home playoff game.
"Nobody really like the fact that we're not hosting at home, and I don't really like it either," said senior running back and safety Lucien Cone. "But traveling, I love to travel again because I don't know anything about this state."
Southridge will enter the postseason after posting a 6-3 record during the regular season. They'll take on an Auburn squad that finished 8-1.
"It's another chance to prove ourselves on a bigger stage in front of the whole state, so we're excited."