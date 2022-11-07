Southridge running backs Lucien Cone and Jimmy Rush have both eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing during the 2022 season.
"They make some pretty special plays every Friday night, so it's fun to watch them go, and it's funny how they kind of alternate games," said Suns head football coach Matt Johnson. "One game it's going to be Jimmy getting three or four touchdowns and the next it's Lu, so they're a fun group to be around. I'm just glad we don't have to go against them."
The duo is coming off a game where they combined for 383 rushing yards in a 41-20 win over Auburn during the first round of the 3A postseason. Rush scored the first touchdown of the evening and accumulated 122 yards on 23 carries, and Cone popped off with 261 yards and four touchdown runs.
"It's pretty special, man," said Johnson. "Two one thousand yard backs in a season is pretty tough."
Johnson also noted that the duo would be the first to give the offensive line credit for the impressive rushing performances.
After 10 games, Cone's collected 1,382 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Rush's racked up 1,333 rushing yards and 16 scores.
While the two have similar numbers, their running styles are a stark contrast.
"It's all patience," said Cone about how he approaches carrying the football. "You kind of just wait for everything to open up, and then you just take off and let all the speed show."
"I'm thinking about smacking somebody in the mouth honestly," said Rush about his approach. "Trying to punish people trying to make them not want to play football anymore."
While the approach and style may not be the same, there is a mutual respect between the two backs for what each brings to the table.
Cone said he wishes he could hit opposing players as hard as Jimmy does on the field. "That's incredible."
"Lucien's a pretty amazing person, pretty amazing player," said Rush about his teammate. "His speed is just unreal the way he can just turn on the jets and get north [and] south really fast. It's really inspiring for me, and this summer me and him competed a lot in speed and weight training, and it gave me somebody to like iron sharpens iron."
Rush and Cone will lead the charge for the Suns during the first round of the 3A state playoffs as they head to take on top seeded Yelm on the road. That game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Yelm High School.