Both Naches Valley and Tri-Cities Prep made things interesting to secure their spots in Saturday's baseball state title games.
At 1A, the Rangers used a bottom of the 7th inning comeback in Bellingham to keep their state title dreams alive.
Naches Valley entered the bottom of the seventh inning down two runs and were able to plate three to beat Montesano 5-4. The winning run was balked in by the Bulldogs' pitcher.
The Rangers will play Klahowya at 4 p.m. at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham for the 1A state championship.
At 2B, Tri-Cities Prep needed more than seven innings to secure their spot.
The Jaguars were able to plate two runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up 6-4 on top seed Brewster and maintained that margin to head to the state title game.
TCP will play Adna at 7 p.m. at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata for the 2B state championship.
2A Scores:
It was a rough outing for Selah on the west side. Lynden was able to jump on the Vikings early and rode the wave to an 11-0 win.
Selah will play W.F. West at 1 p.m. in the 2A third place game.
1B Scores:
Liberty Christian and DeSales baseball had a chance to meet in the 1B state championship game after a host of electric matchups during the regular season.
Instead, the two schools will battle it out for third place at 1B at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
The Patriots were knocked off by Mount Vernon Christian 9-4, and the Irish fell 4-2 to Naselle.
The third place game will be at 10 a.m.