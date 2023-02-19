Early Sunday afternoon, the WIAA revealed the brackets for state basketball.
Below are the pairings for all local teams:
4A Boys
Richland draws the No. 5 seed and will face top overall seed Curtis. Both teams will advance to state, and the winner will receive a bye to Thursday.
The bottom eight seeded teams of the 16-team bracket will have to win to make it to Tacoma. The loser will be out.
(11) Davis vs. (14) Issaquah
(13 Chiawana vs. (12) Mariner
(15) West Valley vs. (10) Camas
4A Girls
Despite losing the district title game, Kamiakin ranked in the top eight seeds. The Braves drew the No. 7 seed and will face second-seeded Camas.
Davis won the district title and slotted in as the sixth seed. They'll take on No. 3 seed Tahoma with the winner receiving a bye to Thursday in Tacoma.
The bottom eight seeded teams of the 16-team bracket will have to win to make it to Tacoma. The loser will be out.
(9) Richland vs. (16) Olympia
(15) Sunnyside vs. (10) Bothell
3A Boys
Walla Walla knocked off Kennewick in the consolation finals of District 8. The Blue Devils slotted in as the final seed (20) and will have a date with No. 13 seed Mount Vernon.
The winner will move to the second round, and the loser will be out.
3A Girls
The Kennewick girls also slide into one of the final spots at 3A. The Lions will have to beat Eastside Catholic and Bonney Lake to advance to state.
2A Boys
After winning the District 5/6 title, Prosser earned the seventh seed. The Mustangs will face No. 2 seed Anacortes, and the winner will receive a bye at state.
2A Girls
Ellensburg received the top overall seed after winning a district title and finishing the regular season undefeated. The Bulldogs will face Sequim in the first round with both teams advancing to state, and the winner will receive a bye.
Prosser finished as the District 5/6 runner-ups to Ellensburg and slotted in as the fourth seed. They'll take on Tumwater in the 4/5 matchup with both teams advancing to state, and the winner will receive a bye.
1A Boys
Zillah claimed a district title and will head to state as the second seed. The reward will be a date with seventh seed Blaine. Both teams will advance to state, and the winner will receive a bye to Thursday.
Toppenish also received a top eight seed. The Wildcats will head to state as the sixth seed and face Annie Wright.
The bottom eight seeds will have to win to move on to state.
(13) La Salle vs. (12) King's Way Christian
1A Girls
Wapato will head to state as the third seed. The Wolves will earn a bye in the first round of state if they beat Deer Park.
The bottom eight seeds will need to win to get in.
(10) College Place vs. (15) Annie Wright
(11) Zillah vs. (14) Sultan
2B Boys
Columbia (Burbank) claimed a district title on Saturday evening over Tri-Cities Prep. The reward will be a 4/5 matchup against Brewster. Both teams will head to state, and the winner will receive an initial bye.
The Coyotes beat Brewster earlier this season at the Sundome Shootout.
The bottom eight seeds will have to win to earn their spots in Spokane.
(12) Tri-Cities Prep vs. (13) Auburn
(14) Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. (11) Wahkiakum
(16) Dayton-Waitsburg vs. (9) Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna
2B Girls
Mabton will head to state as a top eight seed. With a win over top-seeded Colfax, the Vikings will receive a bye to Thursday.
The bottom eight seeds will have to earn their spots in Spokane.
(10) Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. (15) Upper Columbia Academy
(16) White Swan vs. (9) Liberty of Spangle
1B Boys
Sunnyside Christian will head to state as the second seed. The Knights will take on No. 7 seed Cusick, and the winner will receive a bye to Thursday.
Desales will also be heading to state. The Irish will pack their bags as the third seed and will face No. 6 seed Lummi Nation. The winner will receive a bye to Thursday.
Riverside Christian will have to beat No. 20 seed Mary Walker to advance to round two, but the loser will be knocked out.
With a win, the Crusaders will have to beat Sound Christian Academy to advance to state.
1B Girls
Yakama Tribal will have to win to head to state. As the No. 9 seed, a loss to No. 16 seed Crosspoint will end their season.
For a full look at all of the brackets, visit here.