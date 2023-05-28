Liberty Christian softball entered the 1B state tournament as the number one overall seed, and they were the final team standing in Yakima on Saturday.
The Patriots allowed two runs in the first inning of the 1B state championship game and didn't blink after that.
Liberty Christian dominated Inchelium 12-2 en route to its second straight state 1B state championship.
Lauren Reed went 4-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the championship game.
4A Scores:
Richland softball had a chance to reach the 4A state championship game, but the Bombers were unable to knock off eventual state champion Jackson.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Timberwolves popped off for five runs to help put them out in front for good in a 9-3 win over Richland.
The Bombers fell 12-2 to Bothell in the consolation round to be eliminated from contention.
Jackson won the 4A state tournament 5-1 over Glacier Peak after a long weather delay and the fields were deemed "unplayable."
3A Scores:
It was a wild couple of days for Walla Walla softball at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
The Blue Devils made a habit of dramatic wins during the first day of the 3A state tournament to reach the state semifinals.
Snohomish ended WaHi's state championship dreams with a 7-3 win in the semifinals, but that did not deter the Blue Devils.
Walla Walla rattled off a 6-5 win over Bonney Lake in the consolation bracket and punched out Mt. Spokane 5-4 to bring home a third place trophy.
Peninsula beat Snohomish 4-1 to capture the 3A state championship.
2A State Championship:
North Kitsap knocked off Ridgefield 8-1 to claim the 2A crown.
1A State Championship:
Royal and Montesano will play Sunday after the game was moved due to inclement weather.
2B State Championship:
Adna dominated Forks 12-3 to earn the 2B state title.
Other 1B Scores:
Both DeSales and Sunnyside Christian were eliminated in the consolation bracket on Saturday afternoon.