The Liberty Christian softball team entered the 1B state tournament at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima as the team to beat.
After day one, the rankings have not shifted for the Patriots.
Liberty Christian flexed their softball prowess in its two contests to reach the state championship game on Saturday.
The Pats beat Darrington 10-0 in the first game of the day and followed that up with a 12-2 win over rival DeSales.
Inchelium will be the team to beat for Liberty Christian in the state title game on Saturday.
That game will be held at the Yakima Gateway Sports Complex at 3 p.m. on Field 3.
Other 1B Softball Scores:
DeSales knocked off Almira Coulee Hartline 10-6 before falling to Liberty Christian. The Irish will have to beat Mossyrock at 12:30 p.m. on Field 2 for a chance at the third place game.
Sunnyside Christian held on to beat Mossyrock 6-5 in the quarterfinals before falling to Inchelium in the semifinals. The Knights will have to beat Almira Coulee Hartline at 12:30 p.m. on Field 1 for a spot in the third place game.
The third place game will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Field 4.
2B Softball Scores:
Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas were eliminated in the first round by double digit margins.
2A Softball Scores:
Selah welcomed all of 2A's best for the state tournament, but the Vikings were unable to defend home turf.
Selah fell 4-0 in the first round to Enumclaw and were eliminated from contention with an 8-7 loss to CWAC foe Othello.
East Valley fell 11-3 to Ridgefield in the first round and were eliminated by Port Angeles with a 10-0 loss.