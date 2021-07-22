The Tri-City Water Follies features more than just the H-1 Unlimited circuit. In the E-350 5 Liter Class, E-98 "The Flood Guys" driver Steve Huff is having a good racing season so far.
We saw him win a first and second at the Richland Regatta and continued to build on that success. He currently sits near the top of the national points leaderboard.
"It's either first or a close second," said Huff, "to follow [The Richland Regatta] up with a win at the nationals was just one of the best weeks I've ever had."
Despite his busy race season, many wouldn't know that huff is racing for his life.
"It was November 10th, and a day I'll unfortunately never forget."
Huff's preparations for the race season looked different than all the other drivers. His consisted of radiation, chemotherapy, imumnotherapy, and other forms of cancer treatment.
Last November, Huff was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer given a year to live. Now over nine months later, he says the treatment is going great and has no plans of slowing down.
"It's a form of kidney cancer," said Huff. "It's going to be a challenge, but I've never been afraid of a challenge. we're just going to keep going. Making the decision to race this was one i wouldn't have changed. I'll be in Bonneville here in a couple of weeks preparing for another land speed record on my motor cycle, and we're going to have my car back out at the NHRA drag strip soon enough and I'm going to attempt another drag racing record, and we have a long ways left of the boat season."
The boat racing season continues this weekend at the Water Follies, where Huff looks forward to continue doing what he loves.
"For a guy that's been blessed with good health for the majority of my life," said Huff, "I just never really thought about my own mortality, even doing the things that I do. To be told by a doctor to get busy because you don't know how long you got, a guy tends to listen."
Huff thanks Washington University and the Cancer Care Alliance for continuing to provide the best treatment, and thanks those have helped him continue to live his life to the fullest.
"I had to give everybody the news," explained Huff. "I didn't know how everyone would react. I didn't know if they would be afraid to continue on not knowing how my health was going to go through the year, but nobody flinched. They all believed in me and having people believe in you like that is just an amazing feeling. It keeps me strong mentally. It keeps me feeling strong physically. We're just going to keep coming out here and showing them what you can do, you don't have to slow down for anything."