Sunnyside's Brent Maldonado joined an exclusive group Friday night at Davis. The Grizzlies senior crossed the 1,000 career point mark.
In the second quarter, Maldonado knocked down a jumper, and a timeout was immediately called to help celebrate the moment with his teammates on the sideline and friends and family in the stands.
He finished the game with 27 points total, but Davis was able to come away with a 56-55 win.
The Grizzlies will host Wenatchee on Friday night.
Congratulations to Maldonado and his family on the accomplishment.