The Tri-Cities prep girls basketball team got together on Wednesday to celebrate their season.
Quite a season it was. The Jaguars went 14-0 -- Winning the EWAC. The seniors have been district champions all four of their years at TCP.
It was good to finish our senior year going out with a bang," said senior Makenna Bradner. "You don't really hear of people doing it 4 years in a row so it was really nice."
Bradner is headed to Columbia Basin College to play basketball next year. She is one of three seniors this year for the Jaguars, and they are the most winningest team in school history.
The seniors clinched a 2B state title in 2019. While they didn't get a chance this year at a state champions with the Covid-shortened season, they are still the class with the most wins in school history.
"My favorite memory was when we won state," said Abby Boothe, whose headed to Gonzaga for college next year. "We worked so hard that year as a team to get to that moment. We worked so hard all four years for everything we've done and accomplished."
In their four years, the seniors hold an overall record of 82-16 in their time as a Jaguar.
"We just had really great team chemistry," said Mckenna Martinez, who's heading to Oregon State for soccer next year. "We all had a really good bond and there was no drama. We are all really close with each other and I think that translated onto the court and we were able to play well because of that."