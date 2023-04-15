Columbia Basin College was the site for some of Central Washington's best high school basketball players on Saturday. Teams from the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas squared off for bragging rights.
The boys game went down to the wire, and Toppenish's Shane Rivera was able to be the hero for Team Yakima.
Rivera drilled a three on the left wing with under a minute remaining to help deliver his squad to an 83-78 win. Davis' Cesar Hernandez punctuated the win with a dunk as the buzzer sounded to hammer home Team Yakima's win.
Hernandez and Rivera finished in double figure scoring. Ellensburg's Emmett Fenz and Zillah's Luke Navarre also reached double digits in scoring.
Navarre took home MVP honors along with the victory behind 15 points and eight rebounds.
For Team Tri-City, Chiawana's Donavin Young led all scorers with 23 points including a highlight reel package of dunks.
Kamiakin's Javier Sideregts and Peter Dress also finished in double figure scoring.
In the boys game, Team Tri-City carried a healthy lead into halftime, but Team Yakima made a big second half push. It wasn't enough as the girls from the Tri-Cities were able to hold them off for an 80-74 win.
Haylee Johnson earned MVP honors. Kamiakin's Maddy Rendall scored 12 points on four three-pointers.