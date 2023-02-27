The regional round of the state basketball tournament has come and gone, and the brackets for all six classifications have been established.
State basketball tournaments will begin on Wednesday in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
3A/4A will battle for a state title at the Tacoma Dome.
1A/2A will fight for a state championship at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
1B/2B will try to bring home hardware from the Spokane Arena.
Listed below are the schedule and stakes for all local first round matchups:
4A Boys
All games will be played at the Tacoma Dome.
(8) Richland vs. (9) Union, Wed. at 2 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (2) Mount Si, and the loser will go home.
(11) Davis vs. (6) Skyline, Wed. at 9 a.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (4) Federal Way, and the loser will go home.
The state championship has been scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m.
4A Girls
All games will be played at the Tacoma Dome.
(6) Davis vs. (11) Bellarmine Prep, Wed. at 3:45 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (4) Eastlake, and the loser will go home.
(7) Kamiakin vs. (10) Bothell, Wed. at 5:30 p.m.
The winner will be advance to the quarterfinals to play (8) Emerald Ridge, and the loser will go home.
(9) Richland vs. (1) Woodinville, Wed. at 9 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (2) Camas, and the loser will go home.
The state championship game has been scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
2A Boys
All games will be played at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
(7) Prosser vs. the winner of (8) R.A. Long/(9) West Valley (Spokane), Thu. at 2 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
2A Girls
All games will be played at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
(1) Ellensburg vs. the winner of (2) Lynden/(10) Othello, Thu. at 5:30 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
(4) Prosser vs. the winner of (6) W.F. West/(11) Renton, Thu. at 3:45 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
1A Boys
All games will be played at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
(2) Zillah vs. (10) Seattle Academy, Wed. at 5:30 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals (1) Lynden Christian, and the loser will go home.
(6) Toppenish vs. (14) Seton Catholic, Wed. at 3:45 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (4) Freeman, and the loser will go home.
1A Girls
All games will be played at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
(3) Wapato vs. the winner of (4) Montesano/(12) Seattle Academy, Thu. at 12:15 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
(11) Zillah vs. (6) Deer Park, Wed. at 9 a.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (5) King's, and the loser will go home.
2B Boys
All games will be played at the Spokane Arena
(4) Columbia-Burbank vs. the winner of (3) Lake Roosevelt/(11) Wahkiakum, Thu. at 9 a.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
(12) Tri-Cities Prep vs. (5) Brewster, Wed. at 12:15 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (6) Napavine, and the loser will go home.
2B Girls
All games will be played at the Spokane Arena.
(8) Mabton vs. (9) Liberty (Spangle), Wed. at 9 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (2) Okanogan, and the loser will go home.
1B Boys
(2) Sunnyside Christian vs. the winner of (8) Oakville/(16) Orcas Island, Thu. at 9 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
(3) DeSales vs. the winner of (5) Moses Lake Christian Academy/(12) Sound Christain Academy, Thu. at 7:15 p.m.
The winner will advance to the semifinals, and the loser will try to advance in the consolation bracket for the 4th/6th place game.
1B Girls
(9) Yakama Nation Tribal School vs. (8) Waterville-Mansfield, Wed. at 2 p.m.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play (2) Mossyrock, and the loser will go home.