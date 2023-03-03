Toppenish fans enjoyed some extra basketball on Thursday, and there was an emphasis on enjoyment. The Wildcats needed overtime to reach the state semifinals, but it was worth it for a 73-64 victory over Freeman.
Josh Perez scored 34 points and collected nine rebounds in the win, but it was Santana Luna's clutch three-pointer with 25 seconds that tied the ballgame to send it into overtime.
Luna notched the first basket of overtime, and the rest was history.
The Wildcats will face Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. with a trip to the 1A state championship game on the line.