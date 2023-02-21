In Tacoma this past weekend, Toppenish wrestling flexed its muscles on the state's biggest stage. The Wildcat boys and girls handily won team state titles.
No team finished within 150 points of either team en route to claiming more state championship hardware for the road back to Toppenish.
"Day in, day out, we've always worked so hard, and we never stop pushing each other," said back-to-back state 155 lb. state champion Ruby Rodriguez-Rios about the culture within the Wildcats program. "We always support each other through everything. We might bash on each other a little bit with getting a little rough in the mat room, but that's all out of love."
There was no shortage of individual wrestling state champions from Toppenish.
15 Wildcats stood alone atop the podium on Saturday.
That's an "unbelievable feeling," according to Rodriguez-Rios.
"You just see the lights. They're very bright. You have your whole crowd, your whole town behind you for support. It just feels amazing."
The 15 individual state champions from Toppenish listed below:
Girls
100 - Mia Zuniga, Toppenish
105 - Sophia Torrez, Toppenish
110 - Adalyne Montiel, Toppenish
140 - Ruby Clark, Toppenish
155 - Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish
190 - Makayla Torres, Toppenish
Boys
106 - Steven Romero, Toppenish
113 - Adan Estrada, Toppenish
126 - Justyce Zuniga, Toppenish
138 - Marcos Torrez, Toppenish
145 - Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish
152 - Jermiah Zuniga, Toppenish
195 - Josh Luna, Toppenish
220 - Darrell Leslie, Toppenish
285 - Anthony Nava, Toppenish