With their backs against the wall, the Toppenish boys basketball team rose to the occasion. The situation was win or go home at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Wednesday.
Seton Catholic was equally eager to try and secure a spot in the 1A state quarterfinals, but the Wildcats shut those thoughts down with their play during Wednesday's matchup.
Toppenish cruised to a 62-42 win to secure its spot in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Shane Rivera produced an electric performance with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Perez added 18 points, six assists and three rebounds to the cause.
The Wildcats will play fourth-seeded Freeman at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday to try and advance to the 1A state semifinals.