Five MCC schools and two Big Nine schools earned their way into the 2023 state baseball tournament last weekend.
The opening weekend of the state tournament was not kind to either conference.
From the MCC 3A teams, Kennewick and Southridge both lost in the opening round of the tournament. The top-seeded Lions fell 2-1 to Eastside Catholic, and the Suns were unable to hold onto a late inning lead against Edmonds-Woodway.
The MCC's 4A contingent was able to do more damage, but no schools advanced to next weekend's state semifinals in Everett.
Kamiakin shut out Camas in the first round 5-0 and were blanked by the same score versus top overall seed Eastlake in the quarterfinals.
Richland managed to hold down Mount Si in the first round 3-0 behind two runs in the first innings and six innings of relief pitching from Alec Ammerman.
In the second game of the afternoon, Chris Daniels launched a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Bombers a 3-2 lead over Sumner, but the Spartans were able to push the game into extra innings.
Sumner exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth inning and eliminated the Bombers 8-4.
Hanford gave Puyallup a run for its money in the first round, but the Falcons season came to a close with a 6-5 loss.
From the Big Nine, West Valley lost to Sumner in extra innings 2-1. The Spartans advanced to the state semifinals with their win over Richland.
Moses Lake was unable to upset Olympia in the first round. The Mavericks season finished with a 5-4 loss.