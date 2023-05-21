Tri-Cities Prep baseball had the luxury of waiting to see who they would play on Saturday in the 2B state baseball tournament. It became a familiar opponent in Riverview.
The Jaguars had beaten the Panthers two out of three times so far this season and did not squander an opportunity to take a third win.
A 2-0 win over Riverview on Saturday turned out to be the biggest so far for the Jaguars. It punched TCP's ticket into the 2B state semifinals next weekend.
#4 Tri-Cities Prep will #1 Brewster at Johnson O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata at 7 p.m. on Friday.