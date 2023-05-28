Tri-Cities Prep and Adna entered the bottom of the 7th inning of the 2B state baseball championship game knotted at four runs a piece.
The Jaguars had the advantage of being the home team and having Owen Janke on their side.
Janke stepped to the plate with two runners on and two outs, and he was able to deliver a moment that every kid dreams.
He smoked a ground ball through the left side to bring home the winning run for TCP and walk it off for the Jaguars.
Tri-Cities Prep beat the Pirates 5-4 and claimed their first state title since 2018.