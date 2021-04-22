Are you ready for some football??
The Tri-Cities Rush enters the home stretch of their offseason this weekend, with orientation on Friday and training camp taking place Saturday and Sunday, where the coaches look to reduce the roster from 40-plus players to just 22.
Among the rush hopeful are some names that may be familiar, ranging from local talent to former NFL players and college standouts. One of them is Washington State University’s own Marcellus Pippins, who’s excited to be playing so close to his alma mater, “It's actually really fun to be back playing again in the Washington state area. Being two hours away from Pullman it's almost like being back home playing for my hometown again. You're going to see the energy, the passion, the competitiveness, you're going to see everything coming out of me. I'm going to try to bring home a championship to this new team, this new organization and on the way doing it, I'm going to have a smile on my face, busting a couple dance moves on the way in, just getting my team right, getting my guys right and just having fun the whole time.”
The Rush's home opener is scheduled to take place on May 15th at the Hapo center against the Oregon High Desert Storm.