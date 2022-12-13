The Tri-City Americans had 4,321 teddy bears hit the ice on Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, and there was also more history made during the game.
Defenseman Lukas Dragicevic notched an assist on Tyson Greenway's goal with 32 seconds left in the first period against the Prince George Cougars, and that marked Dragicevic's 21st consecutive game with a point.
The British Columbia native became the first WHL defenseman to record a point in 21 straight games since Tyson Barrie did it in 2009.
Dragicevic was pretty humble earlier in the week talking about the significance of his accomplishment.
"I'm more happy that we've won six games in a row," said Dragicevic after practice on Monday. "And obviously it's in the back of my mind, but I'm not going to brag about it or anything like that if someone brings it up I'll talk about it, but I'm definitely not going to bring it up to them."
The young defenseman said he hasn't been doing anything differently and has been trying to keep his routine the same, but he's not been superstitious.
"[I] just try to come to the rink and have some fun."
He's recorded 37 total points in 27 games played this season. During the streak, he's notched 30 total points including six goals.
From the streak, Dragicevic said it was hard to pick out a favorite point, but one recent assist came to the top of his mind.
"When Tyson Greenway scored in overtime [on Friday] and I got the assist on that one a couple games ago against PG at home, I think that was probably the biggest one because it was just it was a game winning goal."
He'll also be heading to the 2023 CHL/NHL Kubota Top Prospects game next month on Jan. 25.
He was one of 40 players selected to the showcase for some of the top NHL draft eligible prospects.
In the meantime, Dragicevic and the rest of the Americans will hit the road for three straight games to try and continue its six game winning streak and the point streak.
The team will look to keep it rolling first on Wednesday night against the Everett Silvertips at 7:05 p.m.