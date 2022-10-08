Tri-City Americans dominate defending WHL champions in home opener in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Tri-City Americans have not been off to a hot start, but you wouldn't know it based on Saturday night's home opener.
With the Edmonton Oil Kings in town, the Americans raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.
Ian Ferguson scored the first goal at the Toyota Center for this season.
Ethan Ermst notched the first power play goal at home.
Jake Sloan got in on the scoring with a redirect, and the final goal of the first period was off the stick of Jordan Gavin.
Gavin was the first star of the game, finishing with two goals and two assists.
The Americans ended the night with a 7-1 win over the Oil Kings.
They'll be back at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Medicine Hat Tigers.