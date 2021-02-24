KENNEWICK, WA – KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League (WHL), announced the U.S. Division schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 regular season today.
The Americans will open their 33rd season in the Mid-Columbia at home on Thursday, March 18 against the Portland Winterhawks. The game is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. (PT) at the Toyota Center.
As previously announced, the WHL U.S. Division 2020-21 schedule consists of 24 games (12 home and 12 away) all played exclusively between U.S. Division teams. Tri-City will match up against the Spokane Chiefs most often with eight games between the teams. The Americans will play the Portland Winterhawks six times and each the Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds five times.
After the season opener on Thursday, March 18, most of the Americans games will take place on the weekend. In total the weekend houses 15 of 24 games on Tri-City’s schedule including two on Friday, six on Saturday, and six on Sunday. The remaining games will be split between four on Tuesday and five on Wednesday.
The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols, to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect individuals in the community. The WHL will implement an ongoing weekly private antigen testing strategy.
Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. When participating in games and practices, WHL players must wear gaiter-style masks while on the bench. WHL Officials will be required to wear gaiter masks when on the ice. WHL coaches and other team personnel will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.
The Americans have partnered with SWX to broadcast all 12 of the Americans home games on television. Fans can watch the television broadcast, presented by Toyota of Tri-Cities, on Spectrum cable 183 and 25.3 digital or on 23.3 digital in Yakima. You can tune in at NBCrightnow.com/sports or on the SWX app, as well.
Here is an SWX broadcast schedule:
Fans can also watch all games through our webcast. The Americans and WHL will stream all home and away games on the new and improved WHL Live. Pricing and information on signing up for WHL Live was released earlier today. Click here for details.
And as always, all home and away games will be carried on NewsTalk 870 KFLD and 98.7 FM. The home games will be a simulcast radio and TV. Pete Christiansen will serve as the host of home radio broadcasts.