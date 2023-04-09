The Tri-City Americans opened their WHL Playoffs first round series on the road with a win at Prince George, and they were hoping to finish it with two wins after falling behind 3-2 in the best of seven series.
The Prince George Cougars had other plans.
On Sunday, the Americans erased two different deficits and were able to push the Cougars to overtime, but Prince George's Chase Wheatcroft found the back of the net first in the extra period.
Prince George won game six 5-4 and closed out the series 4-2.
In the final outing of the season for the Americans, Reese Belton, Ethan Ernst, Tyson Greenway and Jake Sloan all scored goals.
Goaltender Tomas Suchanek finished with 32 saves.