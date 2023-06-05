In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Tri-City Dust Devils faced a two run deficit against the visiting Spokane Indians at Gesa Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Dust Devils provide a fireworks show after Saturday night games, and they saved an encore performance for Sunday when it mattered most.
Adrian Placencia hit a solo home run to cut the deficit in half, and Gabe Matthews, the next batter, tied the game up with one swing. Matthews sent another solo home run deep over the wall in right field.
Osmy Gregorio would step to the plate a few batters later, and he'd provide the final punch needed to rally a victory.
Gregorio grounded a single up the middle of the infield to drive home the game-winning run and end the homestand with an 8-7 win over Spokane.
The Dust Devils will head to Eugene this week to begin a six-game series.