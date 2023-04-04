The Tri-City Dust Devils will begin the 2023 on season by hosting the Hillsboro Hops.
For the first time ever, the Dust Devils hosted a Fan Fest at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.
Attendees were able to meet and greet some of the player's on this year's roster, and they were treated to samples of the newest items on the ballpark's food menu. The new items included mac 'n' cheese and a chicken teriyaki bowl.
On Opening Day, starting pitcher John Swanda will get the nod on the mound.
Swanda has spent six seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization and will return to the Tri-Cities for the second straight season.
Earlier Tuesday, the former 2017 fourth round pick said he continues to play baseball "just to compete."
"I've never experienced anything like being out on the mound with a hitter in the box and trying to take his lunch money," said the Des Moines native. "That's what bring me back. I mean, the adrenaline from that it's extremely hard to mimic anywhere else."
First pitch will take place at Gesa Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
