The Tri-City Junior Americans were in Tacoma over the weekend to win a state hockey championship, and they came home victorious.
In the state championship, the Jr. Ams met the Sno-King Thunderbirds for a best of three series on the ice.
After dropping the first game of the series, Tri-City rattled off two straight dominant victories and claimed a Tier II 18u state championship.
The winner take all game featured eight goals from the Jr. Americans.
David Sinyuk, Cooper Leonard and Jackson Hammand scored twice each. Nick Orozco and Nicholas Sinyuk also found the back of the net in the victory.
With the win, Tri-City earned a spot at nationals in Maple Grove, Minn. from March 29-April 3.