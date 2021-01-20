Pasco, WA - The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced Wednesday that it will hold its first second round of tryouts on Saturday, February 20th at the Elite Athletics Training Facility in Kennewick, Washington. Tryouts will take place from 12-3 pm and the event is Online Registration Only. Pre-Registration has already opened at www.tricityrush.com.
“I am excited to get back out there,” said Rush Owner and Head Coach Brandon Tate. “We have athletes traveling in and high profile athletes locally that are going to get their chance to show why they deserve a spot on our limited training camp roster.”
Tryouts will be a combine format. Drills will include the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad jump and L drill. Athletes will also perform in individual position drills, group position drills and team drills. Tryouts will be performed both inside and outside so athletes must bring football cleats as well as basketball style running shoes.
Participants will receive a Tri-City Rush tryout t-shirt. For more information you can reach Coach Tate directly at 509-386-9315 or the team at info@tricityrush.com.