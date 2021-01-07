Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced that it will hold its first round of tryouts on Sunday, January 10th at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick, Washington. Tryouts will take place from 12-3 pm and the event is Online Registration Only. Pre-Registration has already opened at www.tricityrush.com/tryouts.
“I am excited to see what everyone can do.” - Head Coach Brandon Tate. “We have athletes traveling in and high profile athletes locally that are going to get their chance to show why they deserve a spot on our limited training camp roster. Everyone’s dream is to get paid to play football and on January 10th somebody is taking their dream a step further.” Tryouts will be a combine format. Drills will include the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad jump and L drill. Athletes will also perform in individual position drills, group position drills and team drills. Tryouts will be performed both inside and outside so Athletes must bring football cleats as well as basketball style running shoes. Participants will receive a Tri-City Rush tryout t-shirt.
For more information you can reach Coach Tate directly at 509-386-9315 or the team at info@tricityrush.com.