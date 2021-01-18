Pasco, WA - The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced Saturday 1/16/20 that it had reached an agreement with the Hapo Center in Pasco, WA to become their home stadium for the 2021 Season!
“Hapo is an amazing facility," said Rush General Manager, Matthew Cooley, "with its size and great design, we are very excited for the football experience that we can put on.”
Hapo Center located off Road 68 in Pasco offers a versatility that few event venues can offer to both the promoters and to the public. The complex features a 38,184 square foot Exposition Hall & 39,200 indoor concrete floor arena, supported by a spacious Atrium and three conference rooms. Over 84,000 square feet of exhibit space is available, making The HAPO Center one of the largest event venues in Washington.
Rage Sports LLC, owners of The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced Monday 1/18/21 their 2021 Season Schedule as well as their plan for Season Tickets.
The Rush look to open their season on the road Sunday, 5/9 against the Yakima Canines followed by their first ever home game against the Oregon High Desert Storm on Saturday 5/15. Kick off will be at 7:05 at the Hapo Center.
“The Hapo Center is an exciting facility and we are very happy with the seating layout we have created," said Rush Owner, Brandon Tate. "I believe past fans and new alike will really enjoy the location as well as the overall experience planned. Most importantly we wanted to offer something to previous dedicated fans of Professional Indoor Football.”
Rush Season Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.tricityrush.com/tickets. The Rush will also be offering a 15% discount code to previous season tickets holders that got burned by the Fire.
The Rush just completed their first round of tryouts and look to hold round two in February. For any questions please contact the Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football organization at info@tricityrush.com.