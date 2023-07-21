In order to qualify for the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships, members of the Tri-City Thunder track club needed to finish in the top eight of the regional meet.
Regionals were held at Mount Tahoma High School earlier this month, and nearly one hundred members of the club measured up.
95 kids qualified for the nationals that will be held July 24-30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
"It's quite a special thing to be able to see and behold having our local kids have this opportunity to go up against some of the nation's best track and field stars and see how they measure up," said Tri-City Thunder head coach Donald Sorenson at practice earlier this week.
Not every qualifier will head to nationals, but the ones that are will have their eyes set on becoming an All-American. To earn that status, competitors will need to finish in the top eight of their events.
"What I tell kids going off to nationals, I tell them, 'All I want is a PR. I want you to go to nationals. I want you to be on that big stage, and I want you to be able to show everyone there that you did your absolute best.'"
Lucien Cone, who qualified in multiple relays, said becoming an All-American was the only goal in Eugene, but he was also looking forward to being on the big stage.
"This is huge because these are the biggest competitors in the world," said Cone. "And knowing I'm even among them is crazy."
Cone was not the only member of the club who was excited to be heading off to nationals.
"What's most exciting is that I get to know I'm one of the 70 or whatever athletes in my event in the country," said Peter Smith, a 14-year old who qualified for shot put and discus at nationals.
"Obviously, you can't anywhere without no work," said 13-year old Alexsander Arrieta, who qualified in a multitude of sprints and long jump. "It would truly mean that I have the opportunity to be racing some of the fastest kids in the whole nation. Just praying God does me good, and I have a good performance."
Some of the Tri-City Thunder's competitors will be heading to nationals for the first time, but Charissa and Chrisette Orange will be heading to nationals for the second straight year.
The two young sisters emphasized that doing their best would be required in Eugene and were looking forward to making the trip to nationals together again.
"It's an honor to do it again with her," said 11-year old Charissa, who qualified in discus, shot put and javelin.
"They always help me do good in shot put and javelin and always help me try to throw as far as I can," said eight-year old Chrissette, who qualified in shot put and javelin, about how she was thankful for the family support in track and field.
Here are the 95 qualifiers for nationals from the Tri-City Thunder track club:
Boys 9-10
Dominic Dial: Shot Put (4th)
Deric Orange: HJ (2nd)
Kamden Short: LJ (2nd)
Leon Wright-Jackson Jr.: 200m (7th) 400 (3rd)
Boys 9-10 Relays
4x100
D. Orange, B. Patrick, L. Wright-Jackson, K. Short (2nd)
Boys 11-12
Jonah Fisher: Javelin (6th) HJ (8th)
Patrick Laurion: Javelin (4th)
Logan Posada Jr: 100 (8th) 200 (7th) 400 (7th)
Lorenzo Sanchez: 100, 200, 400 (1st)
Jacob Skiffington: 800 (5th)
Noah Smith: Discus (5th)
Anderson Slack: Javelin (8th)
Harrison Yetter: Discus (6th)
Kai Whitehead: HJ (6th)
Boys 11-12 Relays
4x400
J. Skiffington, P. Horner, L. Nipper, P. Laurion (5th)
Boys 13-14
Jonathan Allen: PV (1st)
Alexsander Arrieta: 100 (2nd) 200 (3rd) LJ (4th)
Tim Balderson: 400 (4th) 100mH (4th) HJ (2nd)
Weston Chambers: Discus (6th)
Garet Craft: 100mH (5th) HJ (8th) PV (3rd)
Asher Downey: 1500 (2nd) 3000 (8th)
Wyatt Fluckiger: PV (2nd) LJ (2nd)
Owen Hornell: Javelin (8th)
Landon Maltos: 200 (8th) 400 (5th) LJ (5th)
Gavinn Otley: 100mH (6th) 200mH (6th)
Peter Smith: Shot Put (1st) Discus (1st)
Nico Smith: TJ (2nd)
Carter Wise: Shot Put (8th)
Boys 13-14 Relays
4x100
"A" A. Arrieta, W. Fluckiger, R. Allen, L. Maltos (1st)
"B" G. Craft, N. Smith, M. Woods, C. Wise (4th)
4x400
T. Balderson, N. Smith, S. Frank, M. Woods (1st)
4x800
C. Horner, A. Downey, D. Philo, J. Owen (8th)
Boys 15-16
Shawn Gibbons: Shot Put (1st) Discus (3rd)
Isaac Gomez: Shot Put (5th) Hammer (5th)
Gio Gonzague: 100 (6th)
Maxem Shilhanek: Shot Put (2nd)
Cole Skipper: Shot Put (3rd) Discus (8th)
Gunner Smith: 400 (8th)
Shaun Youngblood: HJ (3rd) TJ (2nd)
Boys 15-16 Relay
4x100
"A" G. Smith, G. Gonzague, D. Chow, M. Wheeler (7th)
Boys 17-18
Hunter Allen: Hammer (2nd)
Rick Bishop: 110mH (5th)
Jackson Burns: 110mH (1st)
Marvin Calvario: Shot Put (8th)
Carson Condie: Shot Put (1st) Discus (4th) Hammer (8th)
Lucien Cone: 100 (4th)
Jackson Darling: Discus (2nd)
Bradley Hottman: Hammer (3rd)
Modou Kinteh: 400 (8th)
Cliff Sandberg: Javelin (1st)
Easton Woods: 100 (7th) 400 (6th)
Boys 17-18 Relays
4x100
R. Bishop, E. Woods, L. Cone, L. Shilhanek (3rd)
4x400
R. Bishop, L. Shilhanek, L. Cone, M. Kinteh (2nd)
Girls 8U
Gabriella Sanchez: 200m (7th) 400 (2nd)
Chrisette Orange: Shot Put (1st) Javelin (3rd)
Girls 9-10
Camille Bender: 200m (6th)
Hailey Duran: Shot Put (6th) LJ (8th)
Ailani Fisher: High Jump (3rd)
Lexington Taggares: High Jump (4th)
Girls 11-12
Raina Lowrance: Shot Put (8th) Discus (6th)
Ari Moran: 80mH (5th)
D'Erykah Orange: 80mH (2nd) HJ (6th) LJ (6th)
Charissa Orange: Shot Put (1st) Discus (1st) Javelin (2nd)
Girls 11-12 Relays
4x100
K. Breedlove, C. Wise, A. Zuniga, A. Sterling (4th)
4x400
N. Wiedner, L. Cramer, S. Frank, L. Baumann (3rd)
Girls 13-14
Ava Courtney: HJ (2nd)
Isabel Christensen: HJ (2nd)
Jett Hansen: 1500 (3rd) 3000 (1st)
Eva Hoag: LJ (7th)
Kara Richelderfer: Shot Put (7th) Discus (6th)
Abigail Sondag: 100 (3rd) 200 (3rd) 400 (6th)
Girls 13-14 Relays
4x100
E. Hoag, A. Courtney, I. Christensen, M. Dickerson (5th)
Girls 15-16
Paityn Blanchard: HJ (4th)
Jaely Dorame: HJ (8th)
Preslie Jenkins: 800 (2nd)
Skylynn London: Pole Vault (8th)
Elsa Sorenson: Shot Put (4th) Javelin (6th)
Victoria Yetter: TJ (8th)
Girls 17-18
Landry Allen: HJ (1st) Pole Vault (4th)
Mia Beightol: 800 (2nd) 1500 (1st)
Diana Kuwa: 100mH (5th)
Evelyn Moreau: HJ (8th)
Girls 17-18 Relay
4x100
J. Bertsch, C. Brooks, J. Benedictson, D. Kuwa (8th)
For more information on the Tri-City Thunder track club, visit here.