KENNEWICK, WA – Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team’s roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The roster consists of 25 players including two goaltenders, 14 forwards, and nine defensemen.
Seventeen of the 25 players on the roster were with the Americans at the end of last season. Bryson Andregg, Jack Barnes, Andrej Golian, Carson Haynes, Cole Larocque, Rhett Melnyk, Alex Serraglio, and Jake Sloan are all new additions to the roster.
The Americans will open their 33rd season in the Mid-Columbia at home on Thursday, March 18 against the Portland Winterhawks. CLICK HERE to view the Americans full 2020-21 regular season schedule.
2020-21 Tri-City Americans Roster
GOALTENDERS
FORWARDS
- Jack Barnes * (OA)
- Parker Bell
- Connor Bouchard
- Nick Bowman (OA)
- Booker Daniel
- Tyson Greenway
- Sam Huo
- Edge Lambert
- Cole Larocque *
- John Little
- Rhett Melynk *
- Sasha Mutala
- Landon Roberts
- Jake Sloan *
DEFENSEMEN
- Bryson Andregg *
- Mitchell Brown
- Ian Ferguson
- Andrej Golian *
- Carson Haynes *
- Marc Lajoie
- Bryan McAndrews
- Alex Serraglio *
- Luke Zazula (OA)
* = rookieOA = overage