The 4th Guns n' Hoses hockey game takes place Saturday afternoon before the Americans play the Chiefs.
The contest pits Tri-Cities area law enforcement against local firefighters with the money raised going to their non-profit of choice, the cops to the fraternal order of police fund, and the firefighters to the tri-cities cancer center.
"It's all in good fun," said Kennewick Firefighter Evan Herling. "We get a lot of kids out, a lot of community out. We show that yeah, even though we are working in the streets together, it's good to come together and raise money for our local community."
Richland Officer Jacob Tansy added, "I think it really helps to sort of break down the barrier of everyone seeing the police cars or firefighters and fire engines out. They don't really know us as people. It gives us some humanizing grounding with the community."
The FOP fund helps with the police's non-profit including shop with a cop, scholarships and much more.
The game started in 2016 and then was played again in 2017 before taking a break until last year.
So far, the Guns, law enforcement, side is 3-0 against the Hoses side.
"We're looking forward to it," said Tansy. "There's definitely some rivalry in the air after the last kickball tournament at least here at Richland PD. So we're looking forward to trying to make it 4-0 this year."
When asked for the key to their first win, Herling said, "I think positioning and speed. We need to get some time and space against the cops and do our thing."
In order to get tickets to help the non-profits, you must purchase them through the Tri-City Americans website, AmsHockey.com and click on the link that says first responders night.
Doors open at 2:45 and the puck will drop at 3:20.