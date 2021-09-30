The Tri-City Americans are known for recruiting and curating quality goaltenders, and this year looks to be no different.
"We've got as much depth in goal than we've ever had," said General Manager Bob Tory.
That starts with Talyn Boyko. With so many greats before him, Boyko took another step closer in following in their footsteps by being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL draft by the New York Rangers.
"Carey Price, Olaf Kolzig, Eric Comrie and other guys," said Boyko, "who came to the Tri-Cities and played for the Americans, and it's really special to be mentioned in that breath as a younger guy coming up through Tri-Cities."
Boyko enters his fourth year in the WHL after attending the Rangers training camp leading up to the season, and knows his work is just starting.
"There's so much work ahead and a long way to go to even be in the conversation with any of those guys," said Boyko of being compared to prior Tri-City goaltenders. "I feel really privileged, but I think the work is just starting and I'm really excited for that."
Competition breeds success and the 6-8 net-minder has a constant reminder of the work ahead with the 7th overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft of Tomas Suchanek nipping at his heels in the depth chart.
"I was really happy because when I saw the history of goalies who have played here," said Suchanek on learning he was going to the Tri-Cities. "I was really excited to go to this club."
While Boyko is is the veteran starter for the Americans, Suchanek joins the Ams from the Czech Republic and is looking to make a name for himself.
"Talyn Boyko has always done a great job for us in the past," said assistant GM Roy Stasiuk, "but he has competition."
And both goaltenders are very aware of the competition, but view it as a way of growing as they look to help the Americans this season and follow in the footsteps of the greats that have come before them.
"It's really great for for both of us because we can push each other," said Suchanek, "so it's great for both of us to be here and getting better together."
The Americans open up their season Friday, October 1st at home.