The Tri-City Americans won all three of their games over the weekend and clinched the fifth seed in the Western Conference for the WHL Playoffs.
They will take on the Prince George Cougars in the 1st round with Game 1 happening on March 31st.
The two teams met four times during the regular season. They split a pair of games in Prince George to open the season and then the Americans won both games at the Toyota Center in December.
The leading scorers in the four games for Prince George was Koehn Ziemmer and for the Ams Ethan Ernst and Jake Sloan.
Here's the schedule for the series.
|Game
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|1
|March 31, 2023
|Tri-City
|Prince George
|7:00 p.m. PT
|2
|April 1, 2023
|Tri-City
|Prince George
|6:00 p.m. PT
|3
|April 4, 2023
|Prince George
|Tri-City
|7:05 p.m. PT
|4
|April 5, 2023
|Prince George
|Tri-City
|7:05 p.m. PT
|5
|April 7, 2023
|Prince George
|Tri-City
|7:05 p.m. PT
|*
|6
|April 9, 2023
|Tri-City
|Prince George
|6:00 p.m. PT
|*
|7
|April 11, 2023
|Tri-City
|Prince George
|7:00 p.m. PT
|*
* – if necessary
The Americans still have two games left in the regular season, home against Spokane on Friday and at Spokane on Saturday.
Saturday's game will be on SWX.