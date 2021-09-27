Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announcedthat the team has acquired 20-year-old defenseman Jordan Chudley from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a 9th round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Chudley hails from Souris, Man., and has spent three seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs and Kootenay ICE. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound defenseman has played 91 career WHL games, recording four points.
“With the number of injuries to our backend and the uncertain return-to-play dates for these players, it was necessary to add a veteran defenseman,” said Tory.
Chudley will join the team today in Kennewick.
