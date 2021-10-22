Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the Americans has acquired 19-year-old right winger Ethan Ernst from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Ernst, a native of Weyburn, Sask., was selected 61st overall by the Rockets in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-11 and 172 pound forward has totaled seven goals and 18 assists through 122 WHL games played.
“Ethan adds depth and age to our forward unit,” said Tory. “He missed last season with a wrist injury but showed potential in his 16- and 17-year-old seasons. We look forward to Ethan joining our team.”
Tri-City returns to the Toyota Center tonight to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.