Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that the team has acquired 16-year-old left winger/center Ivan Kedrov from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 17-year-old goaltender Ronin Geraghty.
Kedrov, six-foot-one and 195-pounds, was selected 129th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The Calgary, Alta. native spent the 2019-20 season with the U15 Calgary Bisons alongside Americans forwards Tanner Gould and Ben Stokes, scoring 18 goals and adding 19 assists in 30 games. He is currently playing with the Calgary Canucks in the AJHL.
“Ivan is a hard-working power forward with good offensive instincts,” said Tory. “He is a player we had interest in during his draft season. He adds depth to our younger forward group.”
Geraghty was listed by the Americans after the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He played five games with Tri-City during the 2019-20 season, averaging 5.95 goals against and a .874 save percentage.