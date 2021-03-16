Ams Leaders

Submitted: Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, WA –Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today the team’s finalized leadership group for the 2020-21 season.

Zazula was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. The Americans acquired the five-foot-eight and 165-pound defenseman in a trade with Kamloops on November 27th, 2019. Zazula’s tenure with the Americans has been short but impactful. In just 37 games with the Americans last season, he led the team’s defensemen in scoring with five goals and 16 assists and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Zazula, a Langley, BC native, will become the 32nd captain in franchise history.

Joining Zazula as assistant captains are 19-year-olds Connor Bouchard, Mitchell Brown, and Sasha Mutala.

Selected 161st in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Bouchard is entering his fourth season in the WHL. The five-foot-seven and 160 pound forward has collected 19 goals and 64 assists with 83 penalty minutes through 182 games played.

Brown returns to the Americans for his fourth year in the WHL after missing the second half of last season due to a shoulder injury. Selected in the second-round (29th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the six-foot-three and 210-pound defenseman has put up six goals and 23 assists in 137 games played with the Americans.

Mutala was selected by Tri-City in the first-round (6th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. Through three full season and 198 games with the club, the six-foot and 190-pound forward has recorded 59 goals and 75 assists with 116 penalty minutes. In 2019 Mutala became the 64th Tri-City Americans player selected in the NHL Entry Draft when he was taken 140th overall by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Americans will open the 2020-21 season this Thursday at the Toyota Center as they take on the Portland Winterhawks. Fans can catch all 24 games live via our webcast at watch.chl.ca.

All-Time Tri-City Americans Captains:

2020-21: Luke Zazula

 

2019-20: Kyle Olson, Krystof Hrabik

2018-19: Nolan Yaremko

2017-18: Michael Rasmussen

2016-17: Tyler Sandhu

2015-16: Beau McCue

2014-15: Justin Hamonic

2013-14: Mitch Topping

2012-13: Justin Feser

2011-12: Mason Wilgosh

2010-11: Kruise Reddick

2009-10: Jarrett Toll

2008-09: Taylor Procyshen

2007-08: T.J. Fast

2006-07: Alex Aldred

2005-06: Matt Schneider

2004-05: Marcus Jonasen

2003-04: Marcus Jonasen2002-03: Ben Kilgour

 

2001-02: Ben Kilgour

2000-01: Ben Kilgour, Blake Evans

1999-00: Darrell Hay

1998-99: Mike Muzechka

1997-98: Craig Stahl

1996-97: Brent Ascroft

1995-96: Daymond Langkow

1994-95: Chad Cabana

1993-94: Chad Cabana, Gary Lebsack

1992-93: Todd Klassen

1991-92: Terry Degner

1990-91: Steve McNutt

1989-90: Stu Barnes, Rob Krauss

1988-89: Greg Spenrath

