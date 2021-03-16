KENNEWICK, WA –Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today the team’s finalized leadership group for the 2020-21 season.
Zazula was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. The Americans acquired the five-foot-eight and 165-pound defenseman in a trade with Kamloops on November 27th, 2019. Zazula’s tenure with the Americans has been short but impactful. In just 37 games with the Americans last season, he led the team’s defensemen in scoring with five goals and 16 assists and was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Zazula, a Langley, BC native, will become the 32nd captain in franchise history.
Joining Zazula as assistant captains are 19-year-olds Connor Bouchard, Mitchell Brown, and Sasha Mutala.
Selected 161st in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Bouchard is entering his fourth season in the WHL. The five-foot-seven and 160 pound forward has collected 19 goals and 64 assists with 83 penalty minutes through 182 games played.
Brown returns to the Americans for his fourth year in the WHL after missing the second half of last season due to a shoulder injury. Selected in the second-round (29th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the six-foot-three and 210-pound defenseman has put up six goals and 23 assists in 137 games played with the Americans.
Mutala was selected by Tri-City in the first-round (6th overall) of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. Through three full season and 198 games with the club, the six-foot and 190-pound forward has recorded 59 goals and 75 assists with 116 penalty minutes. In 2019 Mutala became the 64th Tri-City Americans player selected in the NHL Entry Draft when he was taken 140th overall by the Colorado Avalanche.
The Americans will open the 2020-21 season this Thursday at the Toyota Center as they take on the Portland Winterhawks. Fans can catch all 24 games live via our webcast at watch.chl.ca.
All-Time Tri-City Americans Captains:
2020-21: Luke Zazula
2019-20: Kyle Olson, Krystof Hrabik
2018-19: Nolan Yaremko
2017-18: Michael Rasmussen
2016-17: Tyler Sandhu
2015-16: Beau McCue
2014-15: Justin Hamonic
2013-14: Mitch Topping
2012-13: Justin Feser
2011-12: Mason Wilgosh
2010-11: Kruise Reddick
2009-10: Jarrett Toll
2008-09: Taylor Procyshen
2007-08: T.J. Fast
2006-07: Alex Aldred
2005-06: Matt Schneider
2004-05: Marcus Jonasen
2003-04: Marcus Jonasen2002-03: Ben Kilgour
2001-02: Ben Kilgour
2000-01: Ben Kilgour, Blake Evans
1999-00: Darrell Hay
1998-99: Mike Muzechka
1997-98: Craig Stahl
1996-97: Brent Ascroft
1995-96: Daymond Langkow
1994-95: Chad Cabana
1993-94: Chad Cabana, Gary Lebsack
1992-93: Todd Klassen
1991-92: Terry Degner
1990-91: Steve McNutt
1989-90: Stu Barnes, Rob Krauss
1988-89: Greg Spenrath