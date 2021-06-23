The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League (WHL), announced their full 2021-22 regular season schedule today.
2021-22 SCHEDULE | DOWNLOAD TO ICAL/OUTLOOK
After a shortened 24-game 2020-21 season, the WHL will return to a full 68-game schedule for the 2021-22 season. The schedule does not include any interlocking games between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference.
The Americans will face each U.S. Division team a total of 12 times and each B.C. Division team four times.
As announced last week, the Western Conference season will kick off with Tri-City’s Home Opener against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, October 1 at the Toyota Center. The eight remaining Western Conference Clubs will open their seasons the following night on Saturday, October 2.
The annual Christmas break starts after games on Sunday, December 19, 2021 and continues until the first game after the holiday on Monday, December 27, 2021.
The Americans will play 85% of their home schedule — 29 of 34 games — on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In total, the weekend houses 55 of 68 games on schedule.
Tri-City will conclude the 2021-22 regular season at home on April 2 against the Everett Silvertips.
All of Tri-City’s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games will start at 7:05 PM. This season all Saturday games at the Toyota Center will feature an earlier 6:05 PM puck drop. Our lone Sunday at the Toyota Center (March 27 against Seattle) will start at 4:05 PM.
Season tickets are on sale now. For ticketing inquires contact the Americans office at 509-736-0606 or email us at info@amshockey.com.