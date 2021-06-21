Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory, along with the Western Hockey League (WHL), announced the Americans 2021 preseason schedule today. The exhibition season features two tournaments, in addition to an individual game against the Spokane Chiefs. Prior to the commencement of the regular season the Americans will play a total of seven contests against all four U.S. Division opponents.
Tri-City kicks off their preseason in Everett for a three-day tournament, scheduled for September 10 – September 12, at Angels of the Winds Arena. It will be the franchise’s thirteenth consecutive trip to the Silvertips’ tournament. While there, the Americans will match up against U.S. Division rivals, Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds before returning to Kennewick.
The 2021 Red Lion Preseason Tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans will take place September 17 – 19 at the Toyota Arena. In addition to the Americans, this year’s tournament will feature the four other U.S. Division teams; Everett Silvertips, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Portland Winterhawks. The tournament schedule includes two games on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Americans will play the last game each day of the tournament.
Tri-City concludes their preseason with a home-and-home series against the Spokane Chiefs. The U.S. Division rivals will play Friday, September 24 in Spokane at then Saturday, September 25 at the Toyota Center.
Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale in August. Season tickets are available now. Call the Americans office at 509-736-0606 or email info@amshockey.com for more information.
2021 Tri-City Americans Preseason Schedule
EVERETT TOURNAMENT – Angel of the Winds Arena (Everett, WA)
Saturday, September 11 // TC vs. EVT (6:00 PM)
Sunday, September 12 // TC vs. SEA (12:00 PM)
RED LION PRESEASON TOURNAMENT – Toyota Arena (Kennewick, WA)
Friday, September 17 // EVT vs. TC (7:05 PM)
Saturday, September 18 // POR vs. TC (6:05)
Sunday, September 19 // SPO vs. TC (4:05)
EXHIBITION GAMES
Friday, September 24 // TC vs. SPO (7:05) – Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)
Saturday, September 25 // SPO vs. TC (6:05) – Toyota Center (Kennewick, WA)