The Tri-City Americans announced a new radio partner starting this season.
Home and away games will now be on U-Rock, a station of Jacobs Radio, found at 95.3 FM.
It's the first time in many years they will not be on KFLD.
"Jeff has always been a super big supporter of our hockey team," said Ams GM Bob Tory. "He's going to bring a level of quality that we haven't seen before. A higher level of broadcast and the ability for fans to not only listen on the radio but also be able to listen on the mobile app."
As for Jacobs, he said, "It's more than just the players. It's more than just the staff. It's more than just the fans in the crowd. It truly is a family and being a part of this team for many years makes me even more happy to be a real part of it even more as we move forward.
The team also announced Craig West will return on an interim basis as the primary broadcaster until a permanent replacement can be found.
SWX will broadcast eight Americans games beginning December 9th with the teddy bear toss.
Here's the full SWX schedule for the Ams.
Dec. 9 vs. Wenatchee (Teddy Bear Toss Game)
Feb. 3 vs. Spokane
Feb. 9 at Spokane
Feb. 16 vs. Spokane
Feb. 17 at Spokane
Feb. 24 vs. Regina (Pink Ice Night)
March 16 at Spokane
March 23 vs. Spokane