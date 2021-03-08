The Tri-City Americans opened up training camp over the weekend in preparations for their upcoming season. A lot looks different this year with the shortened season and protocols.
"The way we're looking at it as a privilege," said forward Connor Bouchard, "and we get to do what we love every day."
It's been a long off-season, and getting back in shape this shortened pre-season will be important moving forward.
"We got good leadership," said General Manager Bob Tory, "and the guys are ready to go. Now, the coaches need to get their systems in."
The Americans finished last season 17-40-6 and start their 24 game schedule next Thursday at home.