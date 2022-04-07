This season has not gone the way the Americans or their fans had hoped ... but the team is very excited about a player they hope will make an impact next season.
Camerin Cardona was the top pick in this season's draft by Tri-City and the California resident will be joining the team in the fall.
"I watched my dad over time, my uncle and just really got into the sport. I was always watching it, grew up around it and wanted to give it a go. Then I fell in love with it."
Cardona says he looks up to Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane and tries to be a two-way forward who uses speed and skills to move the puck and shoot.
Americans GM Bob Tory said, "Camerin is a powerful skater with very good offensive instincts and a nose for the net."
Cardona also recognizes his ability to impact the community by being a person of color who plays hockey.
"It's exciting. You don't see it as much but I hope to make it bigger, a little bigger."
Cardona says the whole team has embraced him and started to show him around the town as he gets used to being away from home.
Camerin turned 16 earlier this year and will be eligible to play when the 2022-23 season starts.