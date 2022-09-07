Tri-City Americans goalie Tomas Suchanek had a pretty great summer as he got to play for the Czechian team at the World Junior Championships.
He said he enjoyed the experience particularly beating the U.S.
"I heard from my mom that a lot of guys were talking about it on television that I had an Americans mask and I played against them. I enjoyed that game so much."
He further says that the time playing for the national team will help him become a better goalie this season.
As for the 2022-23 campaign, Suchanek says their goal is to make the playoffs and that they have the team to do it.
"We can be a really interesting team this season. Everyone is older, we had some trades. I think we can be really good this season."
The Americans are in Everett this weekend for a preseason tournament. The Red Lion tournament at the Toyota Center is the following weekend.
The regular season begins September 23rd with the first home game October 8th.
Find out more at AmsHockey.com.