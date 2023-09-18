The Tri-City Americans ended the preseason on an even ground, winning two on the road and losing both games at Toyota Arena over the weekend.
The Ams are coming off their first postseason appearance since their first round loss in 2019. And this year, they bring back a lot of veteran talent, including several of whom were invited to NHL preseason camps.
"We set the bar last year, now that's where our floor starts this year," said returning defenseman Ethan Peters. "I think we have nothing but room to grow. That's our first goal, playoffs, and then push it even further with the experience we have is a big step for us."
Peters said there's a lot of excitement in the room and the team is ready to make those big steps.
"One of the things from last year is that we had a taste of what playoffs was like," Associate Coach T.J. Millar added. "We were fortunate enough to win two games, but we're not happy with that anymore."
Last year the Americans left the playoffs in the first round after not appearing in the post season since 2019, twice due to COVID-19 cancellations and in 2022 for not clinching a playoffs spot.
"We're a big team, we're a fast team," said Peters. "I think that's something you see a lot in this league, but I think we're also a really deep team. I think we can play all four lines, roll all six D and we can play really deep throughout the lineup and wear teams down. I think that's going to be big for us down the stretch."
Millar says the most important thing for this team is focus and effort, but they also come with a lot of strengths they can use to surpass last season.
"Going into the season, I think the most important thing for us is to continue to play with pace," Millar said. "Obviously we're a bigger team than some teams in the WHL, but if we add that pacing to our play, we're going to be very difficult to play against."
Millar says a couple of new names to know will be defenseman Jackson Smith who participated in Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence Meetings in preparation for the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and forward Cash Koch who was selected in the second round, 24th overall at the 2022 WHL Draft.
The season begins this week when the Americans travel to Prince George to face the team that ended their season in April for games on Friday and Saturday.
They'll be in Spokane Saturday, Sept. 30 and then the first home game is Saturday, October 7th.