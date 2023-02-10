Tomorrow night is Pink Ice Night at the Toyota Center when the Tri-City Americans host the Red Deer Rebels.
"Talk to somebody somewhere along the way cancer has affected them in some shape or form," said Americans GM Bob Tory. "And it's a way that we can help these people maybe heal, help people feel proud of the programs that they've gone through and certainly help raise money and awareness for research."
Pink Ice Night isn't just about changing the color of the playing surface to something fun -- it's about starting a conversation for cancer awareness and showing support for those affected by it in the community.
"Some teams just put the ribbon on the ice," said Tory. "But we have the breast cancer awareness jerseys, which we auction off, and the pink ice just adds to the ambience of the whole event, and it makes it really something special."
This is the 17th annual Pink Ice Night game and the Americans have raised more than $300,000 for local cancer research.
Tory said, "It's a game for everyone. It's not just a hockey game for scouts or for parents or for season ticket holders. It's a game that embraces the community. It's a game where a lot of people come to the game because of the cause."
Center Jalen Luypen added, "I think it's definitely a night that hits home for me. It's definitely a night that I mark on my calendar every year and to be a part of the Americans organization and the way they take care of it this night it's pretty cool I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to play on a pink ice surface."
This is Luypen's first season in the Tri-Cities and to play on the pink ice, but this night specifically hits home for him and his family.
"My grandpa's been battling cancer for years on end and years since I've been in the league," said the Kelowna native. "Just to have him supporting me and to see him battle everyday and just to still have a smile on his face makes me wanna just take life more seriously, live a happier life, make things more fun in life, and that's what he reminds me to do everyday. He's one of the reasons why I'm here. He's a reason I'm a hockey player, and I can't thank man enough for all the things he's done for me and just to play on a special night for him is gonna be cool for sure."
Luypen also has a message for anyone battling cancer here locally.
"The whole Americans are fighting for anyone with cancer. It all touches us in a specific way, and we just wanna know you aren't alone in this fight."
The team will raise additional funds by auctioning off the jerseys from Saturday's game -- breast cancer awareness sweatshirts -- pucks and more.
The game will be broadcast on SWX.