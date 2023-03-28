For the first time in the two teams history, the Tri-City Americans and Prince George Cougars will meet in the WHL playoffs.
The postseason journey begins on Friday.
The Ams face a team they beat three times out of four regular season games, though Coach Stu Barnes says both teams are different.
"They're playing very well. They've beaten some very good teams here down the stretch. I think we've improved and grown. I think a lot of our players, the depth that we have, is a real positive, so it should be a good series."
The two teams met to open the season and then again in early December both without key pieces; the Ams without Jalen Luypen and the Cougars without starting goalie Tyler Brennan.
The Americans head into the series on a five-game winning streak which closed out their regular season.
"Obviously we're really excited in that room," said defenseman Lukas Dragicevic. "There's not a lot of playoff experience but we're just going to go out there and give it our all and play our game. I think that's what's going to make us successful."
Forward Jake Sloan added, "We gotta stay out of the box, stay disciplined. That's the thing we've been doing all year, and talking about. If we stay 5-on-5 or better we should have a great chance at winning the series."
As the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Americans will start this first round on the road several hundred miles away at Prince George.
And while being the road team is far from ideal, Barnes says this team has really grown throughout the season.
"I think everybody is kind of settled in. We're more comfortable playing with each other, mixing and matching lines. I think our special teams have continued to improve. Hopefully that pays off, pays dividends for us in the playoffs."
The series gets underway Friday night with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m.
Games 3, 4 and if necessary 5 will be played at the Toyota Center.