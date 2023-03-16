It's been a challenging final few weeks for the Tri-City Americans as they wrap up the regular season and get ready for the playoffs.
Since February 1st, the Ams have won just six of 19 games, but did get at least a point in three of those losses.
There are five games left in the regular season and Tri-City takes on Spokane in four of them looking for momentum.
"You can't just go into playoffs and flip a switch," says captain Marc Lajoie. "These next five games for us are important in just finding our game and getting back to it."
Forward Tyson Greenway agreed, "It's huge for us to feel good going into the playoffs so we can be at our best during the postseason."
The struggles did coincide with playing some of the top teams in the WHL, but it did cost the Ams a shot at home ice advantage in the first round.
Both Lajoie and Greenway say it's about finding their game.
"We're a good team when we use our speed," says defenseman Lajoie. "We're a big team, so just working teams down low, getting back to that before playoffs."
Greenway, among the great talkers on the team, says, "Get these wins under our belt especially against our rival Spokane. All these games are critical. And those games are tough especially with their crowd, it's nuts over there."
The Americans are lining up to play either Portland or Prince George in the first round of the playoffs. They won three of four against the PG Cougars and split eight games evenly with the Winterhawks.
The Ams are in Spokane tomorrow night and that game will be on SWX beginning at 7.
On Saturday, the two teams are at the Toyota Center and Craig West and Kevin Rounce will be there broadcasting beginning at 6 also on SWX.