The Tri-City Americans started their season with 2 exciting wins -- Defeating the Portland Winterhawks 5-4 in a thrilling home opener shootout and then turning around and getting a 5-3 win over Spokane on the road.
"I think it's just a competitive side of our team," said Head Coach Stu Barnes on what he was most pleased with his squad. "I think we played two very good teams, and our guys hung in there. We played long enough well enough to come up with wins."
In the opening weekend, Parker Bell leads in total points with 2 goals and 2 assists while 12 different Tri-City players tallied a point.
"I think for us to be successful," said Barnes, "everybody has to play a part, and we certainly did that this past weekend."
The Americans are still figuring out their roles. The line of Tyson Greenway and rookies Elouann Lemonnier and Dwayne Jean Jr. tallied a combined six points.
"We're the youngest team in the league with four 16-year-olds and seven 17-year-olds," said General Manager Bob Tory, "so we're going to have some growing pains and be patient."
Jean Jr. came into this season with something to prove after going undrafted in the WHL Bantam Draft.
"It definitely lights something in me going undrafted in the 2019 draft," said Jean Jr. "Show the scouts that maybe they missed on me."
He came into the year as an undrafted protected player and earned a roster spot, but it's what he does now that will tell the real story.
"He's worked for everything he's gotten," said Tory. "We draft kids at 14. We're speculating at 14 what their growth pattern is going to be and what they're development will be. [Dwayne] was always a skilled player, but he put a growth spurt in."
Finding roles and putting in the work goes all the way down to the goaltenders.
"They gave us a chance to extend games," said Barnes.
Talyn Boyko and Tomas Suchanek took turns in net. Boyko, a Rangers prospect (2021 NHL Draft, 4th Round), stopped 38 shots in the 5-4 shootout victory Friday while Suchanek, a 7th overall CHL Import Draft selection from the Czech Republic, stopped 42 shots between the pipes in the 5-3 win Saturday night.
The Americans still have a long season ahead, and that continues Saturday at the Toyota Center when the Chiefs come to town. Puck drop set for 6:05 PM.