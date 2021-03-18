KENNEWICK, WA – The Americans returned to the Toyota Center Thursday night to open the long awaited 2020-21 season against the Portland Winterhawks. It was the first time Tri-City played a game since March 8, 2020 before the pandemic halted action. The Americans made the game worth the 375 day wait as they took a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Winterhawks.
The Winterhawks, who finished first in WHL regular season standings last season, opened scoring first tonight on the power play with a goal from Mason Mannek at 6:34, assisted by Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Jonas Brøndberg.
Sixteen-year-old Americans rookie Jake Sloan replied with a backdoor goal at 17:12 to tie the game at one. The goal marks Sloan’s first in the Western Hockey League. Tyson Greenway and Rhett Melnyk assisted the goal, marking Melnyk’s first career point.
Sloan, a six-foot-four and 215-pound forward, was selected by Tri-City in the third round of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.
Before the first period expired Reece Newkirk stole back the lead for Portland after a scramble in front of the net. After 20 minutes of play, Portland led 2-1 and out shot the Americans 33-29.
Halfway through the second frame Colorado Avalanche prospect Sasha Mutala evened the score with a hard shot from the right circle. The goal, scored on the power play, came assisted by Luke Zazula and Marc Lajoie.
The score held tied at two through the remainder of regulation.
Veteran netminder Talyn Boyko had an impressive night for the Americans. Through the three periods of play the 18-year-old stopped 27 of 29 shots faced.
Portland’s Jaydon Dureau took a tripping penalty 1:11 into overtime. Nick Cicek followed shortly after with a cross checking penalty to give the Americans two man advantage. Tri-City wasn’t able to capitalize five-on-three but secured their victory with 13 seconds remaining on the second power play with a backdoor goal from Sam Huo.
The goal marks 19-year-old Huo’s 22nd of his career and first overtime winner.
The Americans will be back at the Toyota Center on Sunday, March 21 to take on the Everett Silvertips. That game will be shown live on SWX.
Score: 3-2 TC
Shots: 33-29 TC
